President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari as new Group Managing Director for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari who hails from North-East will take over from Dr. Maikanti Baru.

His appointment takes effect from July 7, 2019.

The President has also appointed seven new Chief Operating Officers for the state–owned oil company. The new officers are: Mr. Roland Onoriode Ewubare (South-South), Chief Operating Officer, Upstream; Engineer Mustapha Yinusa Yakubu (North-Central), Chief Operating Officer, Refining and Petrochemicals; Engineer Yusuf Usman (North-East), Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power; Ms. Lawrencia Nwadiabuwa Ndupu (South-East), Chief Operating Officer, Ventures; Mr. Umar Isa Ajiya (North-West) – Chief Financial Officer; Engineer Adeyemi Adetunji (South-West), Chief Operating Officer, Downstream; and Mr. Farouk Garba Said (North-West), Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, whose appointment takes effect from 28th June, 2019.

President also directed that the new appointees work with the current occupants of the various positions between now and 7th July, 2019 towards a smooth transition on 8 July, 2019.