The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Sunday said there has been a drop in the electricity generated into the national grid by 1,087.6 megawatts.

This was contained in a statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the TCN, Ndidi Mbah.

Mbah said the drop in electricity generated into the national grid was resulting in load shedding nationwide.

The TCN said the load shedding was necessary to maintain stability of the grid.

According to TCN, the sharp drop of power generated was occasioned by gas pipeline rupture on June 15 and technical issues at the Shell gas wells on June 16.

The TCN explained that six thermal power generating stations were currently unable to generate electricity and have therefore been shut down due to the Nigeria Gas Company pipeline incident.

The company listed the affected power stations to include Ihovbor, Azura, Omotosho, Geregu, Olorunsogo, Sapele and Egbin.

The TCN said the six power generating thermal stations had managed to generate 60MW only on each of its units, losing a total of 211MW.

The company also said Afam VI power station was shut down so that Shell Petroleum Development Company could resolve its gas well issues to enable it commence gas supply to Afam VI power station.

The statement by Mbah added: “With a total loss of 1,087.6MW into the grid, the transmission system has become quite fragile and TCN is working hard to avert a collapse of the system, by engaging in load-shedding.

“Load-shedding is to ensure that available generation is commensurate with what is allocated to DisCos nationwide, to create a balance and avert grid instability.”

The TCN said the Nigeria Gas Company was making efforts to ensure that the gas pipeline issues are resolved to restore normal gas supply to affected power generating stations.

The company also said that Shell had in the morning hours of June 17 resolved its gas well issue and gas supply partially restored to Afam VI power station.

The TCN also noted that there was no collapse of the grid as was reported in some quarters.

The company appealed for understanding, adding that TCN engineers were working hard to maintain stability of the grid, pending completion of repairs of gas pipeline by NGC and restoration of full gas supply to affected generating stations.