



The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says it has hired a new electricity collection agent to ensure easy payment of electricity bills by customers in four states.

Mr Naveen Kapoor, the Chief Executive Officer of PHED, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Port Harcourt at the official unveiling of EasyPay International as the new collection agent.

According to Kapoor, Easypay will collect electricity bill from the company’s customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers.

“We took this strategic decision because we believe that expanding our collection points will make payment of electricity bill accessible to all and sundry.

“To this end, payments made through Easypay will receive instant notification and confirmation at the back end in online real-time,’’ he said.

Kapoor said that payment of electricity by customers would enable PHED to sustain its ongoing network expansion and maintenance while meeting its statutory obligations.

“So, Easypay, which is an accredited collection agent of PHED, will ensure seamless collection of electricity from our customers in four states.

“PHED is expanding its collection network with a view to improving service delivery to all its customers,” he said.

Kapoor said asides making payment through Easypay platform, customers could also pay their electric bills by visiting PHED outlets and banks.

Also, Mrs Joy Sunny-Oparaodu, Chief Operating Officer of Easypay, said the company was known for its cutting-edge technology that checked activities of collection agents.

Sunny-Oparaodu said the company had recently deployed high level automation technology that enables it to monitor payment of electricity bill in real-time.

“The integrity and transparency of the system ensures that payments hits PHED aggregator immediately; also, customers get online real-time notification,” she said.