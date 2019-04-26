<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) says pirates have stormed an oil tanker off the coast of Nigeria, kidnapping six sailors.

The IMB says the Palau-flagged tanker was anchored south of Port Harcourt when the armed group attacked it on Friday.

It says the Nigerian navy was notified and an investigation into the attack has been launched.

Earlier this month four armed men boarded another anchored tanker but reports said the pirates had been fought off by Nigerian naval guards on the vessel.

Pirates operating off Nigeria’s oil-rich coast often kidnap crew for ransom and sometimes siphon off the petroleum products.