The $3.3 billion floating production storage offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Egina deepwater oilfield departed for the oilfield in the early hours of Sunday.

The Egina oil field is located in OML 130, 150km offshore Port Harcourt, Rivers state with a production capacity of 200,000 barrels of oil per day.

The oil field is controlled by Total Upstream Nigeria (24%) in partnership with CNOOC (45%), Sapetro (15%) and Petrobras (16%).

Present during the sail away were Nicholas Terraz, managing director, Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Ahmadu-Kida Musa, deputy managing director, deep water, Total Exploration and Production Nigeria, Amy Jadesimi, managing director, Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL), and executives from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI-MCI).

Here are photos of the FPSO as it sailed away from the SHI-MCI yard at the LADOL island where integration works were carried out on it since it first arrived Nigeria from South Korea in January.