PIB: House erupts into shouting match over bill

Members of the House of Representatives at the chambers on Thursday engaged in a shouting match over the percentage given to the host communities as operating expenditure in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The rowdy session started soon after the Niger Delta lawmakers walked into the chambers. They were repeatedly screaming why won’t they give us 5 percent. Give us 5 percent or nothing.

The two chambers of the National Assembly, had penultimate week passed the long awaited legislation. While the Senate approved 3 percent as operating expenditure to the Host Communities, the House of Representatives on its part granted 5 percent. Both chambers soon after set up a committee to harmonize differences.

There are insinuations that they may have found out that 3 percent granted by the Senate was eventually approved by the harmonizing committee.

All efforts by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to calm them down was futile.

The Speaker therefore asked journalists to leave the chambers as they went into executive session.