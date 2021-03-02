



The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says it has introduced a new electronic billing system to make payment of electricity bills easy for customers in four states in its franchise area.

They are Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers.

PHED’s Acting Manager of Corporate Communications, Mrs Chioma Aninwe, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

Aninwe said the service allows customers on post-payment meters to receive their monthly bill via SMS and email at the beginning of every month in line with the company’s billing cycle.





“The electronic bill or E-bill is one out of the many initiatives that PHED management has lined up in order to ease the burden on customers.

“PHED is striving to actualise its vision of becoming the number one electricity distribution company in Nigeria.

“To subscribe to this service, customers are advised to fill the ‘Know Your Customer’ or KYC form at any PHED officer nearest to you or login on www.kyc.phed.com.ng,” she said.

Aninwe said the company is committed to delivering stable electricity supply to customers within the four states under its area of coverage..