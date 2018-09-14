The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) on Friday appealed to it consumers in Calabar to bear with it over power outage since Sept. 11.

Mr John Onyi, its Manager, Corporate Communications, said in a statement in Calabar that the outage was due to a fault at the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN) 150MVA in Calabar.

Onyi said that power would soon be restored to the city immediately the technical crew from TCN rectified the fault.

“PHED wishes to inform her numerous customers in Calabar that the current power outage being experienced since Sept. 11 within the metropolis is due to a faulty 150 MVA, 330/132 kilovolt.

“The power transformer belongs to the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“However, PHED was reliably notified that the technical crew from TCN has intensified effort to rectify the fault.

“PHED, therefore, solicits for the understanding and patience of her customers while the job last,” he said.

Onyi said PHED regretted inconveniences the outage might have caused.