Total petroleum industry donations for the fight against the COVID-19 yesterday hit N11billion as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced additional contributions of N11billion.

The corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, made this known in a statement.

He said the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has handed over five ambulances to Secretary to Government of the Federation, cum Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce for the Control of Coronavirus (Covid-19), Boss Mustapha.

Obateru, quoted the corporation’s Group Managing Director as saying that the ambulances marked the first instalment of Industry collective donation of N11billion, now shored up to N21billion.

Aiteo Exploration and Production Company Limited, an NNPC Joint Venture Company partner donated the ambulances.





Handing over the ambulances to Mustapha, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources stated at the ceremony that the prevailing time was far from being normal, saying it was a time that called for collective efforts.

Sylva disclosed at the event that the support for the cause was an ongoing one, saying that whatever were received afterwards would be delivered to the committee.

He said that the Oil and Gas Industry, under the leadership of NNPC, had come together to contribute their quota to the effort to stemming the pandemic.

Responding, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mustapha, applauded the NNPC and the entire Oil and Gas Industry for the maximum support extended to the Federal Government in the campaign against the pandemic.

Conducting the two top government officials round the 190-bed facility donated by the Petroleum Industry, Mallam Kyari stated that the Thisday Dome, Abuja that would house the bed-spaces was donated by yet another of NNPC partners, the Sahara Group.