The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has said that it called off its planned nationwide industrial action billed to begin 12 midnight on Sunday 19th April 2020 due to the release of 21 staff of ExxonMobil by the Rivers State government.

Below is a statement jointly signed by the National President of PENGASSAN, Ndukaku Ohaeri and General Secretary Lumumba Okugbawa issued on Sunday in reaction to the release of the ExxonMobil staff by the Rivers State as follows:

Unconditional Release of Mobil 21: Suspension of Planned Industrial Action

On Thursday the 16th of April 2020, we raised an alarm over the illegal arrest and detention of 21 (19 males and 2 females) ExxonMobil personnel by the Rivers State Police Command on the pretext that they violated the State’s movement restriction order put in place to curtail the spread of coronavirus; the allegation which runs contrary to the letters of the said order which expressly exempted oil and gas workers on essential services.

Recall that we issued an ultimatum dated April 18, 2020, notifying all stakeholders that we had directed all our members to withdraw all forms of services relating to crude oil production, refining, distribution and supplies effective 12 noon, Monday, April 20.

At about 9 am this morning April 19, 2020, with the intervention of relevant authorities an unconditional release was secured for all our members held hostage in a most horrible and inhuman condition since Thursday, April 16, 2020, by Rivers State Government Authorities.

Having achieved the primary demand in our Ultimatum, we hereby suspend the planned industrial action.

We call on the Federal Government of Nigeria, relevant gencies and all Oil and Gas Industry Stakeholders to guarantee the unfettered movement of oil and gas workers on essential services in all territories of the federation if we are to continue to provide these services.





We also call on the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to immediately adjust its coronavirus testing protocol to include: all offshore-going workers. This will prevent the possible incidence of coronavirus on oil installations with its grave consequences and eliminate the need for 14-day self-isolation before travelling offshore with its attendant huge cost implications on organizations and psychological effect on workers.

We appreciate the Federal Government and other relevant authorities for their intervention and thank all patriotic Nigerians who supported our cause.

We salute our members for their show of maturity in the face of obvious and unwarranted provocation, especially the “MOBIL 21”

Earlier, the Rivers State Government on Sunday said that it released the 22 Staff of Exxon Mobil who were arrested for violating the State Executive Order restricting movement in the state were quarantined at Rivers State Isolation Centre in Port Harcourt

Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Professor Zaccheus Adangor said that the Mobil staff were released without charges.

In a State Government press statement obtained by our correspondent, the Attorney-General said the State Government will no longer press charges against them.

He said that they were released following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians.

The Attorney-General of Rivers State noted that he monitored the release of the 22 Exxon Mobil at the State Isolation Centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

He noted that the Rivers State Government remains committed to implementing the Executive Order issued to check the spread of coronavirus.

It will be recalled that security agencies arrested 22 staff of Exxon Mobil who entered the State from Akwa Ibom in violation of the State Executive Order.

The order stipulates that Health Authorities ascertain the coronavirus status of those entering the State.