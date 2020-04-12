<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





OPEC and its oil allies reached agreement Sunday to cut global production by 9.7 million barrels a day starting May 1, to shore up the world price in the face of a significant drop in the demand for oil because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pact was reached after an emergency virtual meeting of oil officials from 23 countries, completed just hours before a new week of oil trading was set to start.

The benchmark price for Brent crude has fallen into the low $30-a-barrel range in the past month, threatening the U.S. shale industry and severely impacting the budgets of oil-dependent countries.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and other major producers, chiefly Russia, agreed Thursday to the production cut – about 10% of the world oil supply – but Mexico balked at the amount it was being asked to cut, which held up a final agreement.

Under the agreement, Mexico will cut its production by 100,000 barrels a day instead of 400,000 as earlier proposed.





Saudi Arabia is the world’s biggest exporter and has the most oil reserves, although the U.S. now produces more oil.

As the world price fell, President Donald Trump said U.S. motorists would benefit from cheaper gasoline prices. But as the price for oil continued its free-fall, Trump adopted a more measured tone, saying the global price had to be stabilized or the U.S. shale oil industry could collapse and thousands of jobs would be eliminated.

At a White House press briefing Friday, Trump said he had spoken to Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and had agreed to “pick up some of the slack” by cutting production on behalf of Mexico.

He did not elaborate on the agreement, but said Mexico would reimburse the U.S. sometime in the future.

Driving for business and pleasure in the U.S. has been sharply cut during the numerous stay-at-home orders that state governors have issued because of the coronavirus pandemic.