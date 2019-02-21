



President Muhammadu Buhari may have bowed to pressure from global oil producing giants to cut down the level of production of crude oil available for sale at the international oil market.

To this end, Buhari may soon open discussion with his Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, to finalise the plan.

According to the president, there was need to cut down production output to boost the asking price of the commodity at the global market.

He gave the indication on Wednesday when he had an audience with Ahmad Qattan, Special Envoy of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Minister of State for African Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the State House, Abuja.

The president said as a responsible member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Nigeria was willing to go along with the Saudi initiative in limiting output so that prices would go up.

He noted that output cuts had always been difficult for Nigeria considering the country’s peculiar circumstances of large population, huge expanse of land, and state of under-development, adding, “I wish we can produce more.”

He, however, said: “I have listened carefully to the message. I will speak with the Minister of State, Petroleum. I will call for the latest production figures. I know that it is in our interest to listen. We will cooperate.”

President Buhari explained that higher oil prices would make both nations stronger and their citizens more prosperous.

He commended King Salman for his leadership in global oil matters, assuring that Nigeria would continue to accord respect to the Kingdom in that regard.

The Special Envoy said he had brought special greetings from King Salman and the Crown Prince, and expressed their best wishes for Nigeria as the country goes into general elections.

Qattan said the important reason for which King Salman sent him was to make a request to President Buhari to ensure Nigeria’s compliance with quotas assigned in January by exiting the previous exemption from output cuts.

He said his country had reduced its own output by 1.4 million barrels per day to ensure that prices went up, stressing, however, that Saudi Arabia alone could not bring stability to the oil market and shore up prices.

The Special Envoy called for greater adherence to production cuts by Nigeria and hoped that he would take a positive message back home.