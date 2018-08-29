The Ondo State Council of Obas on Wednesday called on the Federal Government not to renew the license of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company following an allegation of poor performance of the distribution company in some part of the state.

This call came a few weeks after some youths barricaded the Benin-Lagos Expressway to protest non-supply of electricity to the hundreds of communities in the Ondo South Senatorial District for over 10 years.

The traditional rulers in a statement lamented that many communities in the state, especially in Ondo South and North Senatorial Districts had been without electricity for many years as the BEDC had stopped supplying electricity to the districts.

The statement was signed by the chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas, the Olukare of Ikareland, Oba Akadiri Momoh after the monthly meeting of the council .

According to the Council, the activities of the BEDC were antithetical to the purpose of which it was established, saying the development had fallen short of the hope and expectations of the consumers in the state.

The statement read in part, “All the efforts of the people of the Southern Senatorial District and major stakeholders to make the BEDC see reason and shift grounds had proved abortive.

“In the Northern Senatorial District, reports indicate that the BEDC only supply electricity to selected communities only when bills are to be served on consumers.

“At the meeting state Council of Obas, it discussed extensively the poor service and ineffectiveness of the BEDC, which have taken a toll on the social, cultural and economic lives of the people.

“The Council, therefore, resolved to pass a vote of no confidence on the Benin Electricity Distribution Company.

“Ondo State Council of Obas hereby calls on the Federal Government not to renew the license of operation of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC.”

The statement said the FG should consider a better option for good and efficient service delivery rather than renewing the license of the BEDC.