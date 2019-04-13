<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ondo State Government has vowed to sanction any petrol dealer that attempt to hoard petroleum products especially Premium motor Spirit (PMS) in the state.

Dr Doyin Odebowale, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategy gave the warning in a statement issued in Akure on Saturday.

Odebowale said that the state government had viewed with grave concern the latest attempt by some unscrupulous persons to create panic through the hoarding of PMS otherwise known as petrol or fuel.

According to him, this assault on decency is coming at a time when the NNPC continues to reiterate facts on the availability of the product.

He explained that NNPC had assured Nigerians of regular supply of the product and Ondo government had no reason to disbelieve the organisation.

“It is against this backdrop that the government warns, sternly, all petrol dealers in the state to desist from any unpatriotic acts which may inflict pains on the people.

“We, on our part, will resist and sanction any untoward practice, conceived and/or executed, to engender hardship in the state.

“Consequently, the government directs all filling stations operating in the state to open same forthwith.

“Any dealer caught hoarding fuel will be arrested and prosecuted while the business premises affected shall be sealed also.

“Any attendant caught selling petrol above the regulated pump price, under any guise, will be arrested and prosecuted,” he warned.

Odebowale, therefore, called on law enforcement agents to arrest any person found hawking fuel in containers of any shape across the state.