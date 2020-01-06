The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Chevron branch, has called for the removal of the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Chevron, Mr Jeff Ewing.
Newsmen report that there is an ongoing protest in all Chevron facilities across the country.
They said that the protest was to express their lack of no confidence with the leadership of the CMD.
According to them, he should be removed and never be reassigned to another office for his lack of integrity.
