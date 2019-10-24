<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Agip Oil Company has announced a shut-in at its oilfield in Aggah community in Ogbia/Egbema Local Government Area of Rivers State, following pipeline leakage to forestall further damage to the environment.

Eni, the Italian parent company of NAOC, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

The statement reads in part, “NAOC got a report of a leakage from a well flow line on 14th October 2019, in the southern part of Aggah territory, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“The leakage was primarily bubbling of gas and sheens of condensate.

“Following the report of the event, NAOC deployed containment booms around the leak spot and shut-in the well to stop the leak.

“Statutory notification was issued to DPR, NOSDRA and Rivers State ministry of Environment for Joint Investigation Visit before effecting the repair.”

Meanwhile, the National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency said that it was investigating the cause of a damaged pipeline and possible volume of leaked crude oil at Aggah which had polluted the area.

The Port Harcourt Zonal Director of NOSDRA, Mr. Cyrus Nkangwu, Port Harcourt, who confirmed the development, said the NAOC had reported the oil spill to the agency.

He said the area had been cordoned off to prevent further spread, adding that the agency had also deployed its personnel to the oil spill site.

“A Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) team is currently at the scene of the incident and would find out the cause of the leak and estimated volume of crude discharged into the environment,” Nkangwu said.

The leak is coming barely one month after fire broke out from NAOC’s field in nearby Ubeta community in neighbouring Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The NAOC had claimed that the fire incident was caused by the activities of oil thieves at the oilfield.