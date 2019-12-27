<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Crude oil prices edged slightly higher Thursday after the Christmas holiday, as a weekly inventory report indicated a bigger-than-expected decline in stockpiles for oil.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery edged up six cents, or 0.1per cent, at $61.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after rising one per cent on Tuesday.

February Brent crude picked at four cents, or less than 0.1per cent, to reach $66.21 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe, following a 1.2per cent gain in the prior session. The international benchmark is at three months highs.

American Petroleum Institute (API) reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 7.9 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 20, according to sources. That was more than analysts’ consensus expectations for a draw of draw of 1.83 million barrels, according to Reuters.

The weekly inventory report also showed a 2.2 million barrel decline in key U.S. oil delivery hub Cushing, Okla.

API data came after that report showed a major buildup in stockpiles last week and the current report could provide a lift for crude prices which have been steadily climbing lately, wrote Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group.

“It appears that the API wanted to make up for the lost time and this reflects growing global oil demand,” he wrote in a Thursday research report.

Overall trading yesterday is expected to remain subdued, with a number of markets remaining closed for the holidays. The Christmas holiday period has delayed the release of U.S. government data from the Energy Information Administration on crude stocks and those for natural gas, which will both be released on Friday.

Trading for crude and its byproducts has been mostly influenced by positive signs from China and the U.S. on the trade front. Chinese officials on Wednesday confirmed that they were close to signing a phase one trade deal, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he and China’s President Xi Jinping would have a signing ceremony for the partial trade pact.

The 18 month old trade war between the world’s two largest economies has hit global economic growth and demand for oil, weighing on crude prices for most of the year.