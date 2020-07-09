



The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have called for the establishment of a tanker terminal in Anambra.

The downstream operators made the call during a meeting between Petroleum Tanker Drivers, NUPENG and IPMAN in the South South and South East zones with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Awka on Thursday.

Mr Chinedu Anyaso, the Chairman of IPMAN in Enugu Depot, described Anambra as a large operational area deserving of a terminal because of the huge number of tankers that move through and discharge their contents in the state.

Anyaso attributed the increase in road accidents partly to the absence of a terminal in the state.

He said that the terminal had became expedient in view of the prevailing COVID-19 protocols which streamlined the number of hours that vehicles would be on the road.

He also said tanker drivers needed to relax for a while in the course of long journeys.

Anyaso said such park existed in Enugu State, pointing out that IPMAN had written to Anambra government which had promised to provide them with space, but regretted that nothing had been done.





According to him, Anambra, as a gateway to other states, has a lot of tankers that pass through the state, adding that there was every tendency that the drivers would experience some fatigue.

“They need to enter the park where they will park, refresh themselves, use the toilet facilities and restaurants before continuing their journey.

“The park will eliminate parking of trucks along the road and causing unnecessary obstructions, reduce robbery attacks on the trucks, including siphoning of the content and at the same time generate revenue for the government,” he said.

Responding, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra, said the command would liaise with Anambra government to ensure that the terminal was provided soon.

Kumapayi said that the state government had made plans to have a trailer park after a fire incident in 2019.

“With this demand, we’re going to follow it up. There is a need for that park and I believe it will be realised soon,” he said.

The sector commander said the meeting was part of stakeholders engagement following the recent easing of interstate movement by the Federal Government and the need to observe COVID-19 protocols by tanker drivers.