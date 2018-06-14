The Ogun State government has expressed its support for the bill that will criminalise estimated billing in the country by the electricity distribution companies, being proposed by the National Assembly.

The Consultant to Governor Ibikunle Amosun on Power, Mr. Olusegun Gbeleyi, expressed this support on Wednesday in Abeokuta when he spoke with selected journalists.

Gbeleyi described the move as a good thing, adding that it would go a long way in improving the power sector.

A bill to prohibit the issuance of estimated electricity bill to power consumers across the country has been initiated in the House of Representatives.

He explained that bill if passed into law would not only protect the consumers of electricity in Nigeria, it would as well make the power providers more accountable and responsible.

According to him, in England the customers have the right to sue the service provider, if the service provider failed to inform them about power outage and in return damaged household items.

He said, “I truly subscribe to that bill and support it. It will protect customers from estimated billing and make service providers more accountable and responsible.”

He said, “The distribution lines are archaic, and old. Only God knows when they have done it. In England, Manchester precisely, they are changing from their underground pipes because they are getting rotten and they can cause poison but here we don’t have such maintenance culture. All the cables and lines have lifespan.”

Gbeleyi, a member of British Association of Journalists, said however that the liberalisation of the power sector has relieved pressure on the national grid.