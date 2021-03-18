



The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has completed the construction of a new transmission tower in Ajah, Lagos state.

The TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Mbah said that TCN has also strung the old and a new 330 kilovolts Egbin – Ajah transmission lines, adding that both lines have been energised.

She said that the new line increased the transmission lines capacity on that line route by 600 Megawatts (MW) bringing it to a total of 1,200MW.

“The old line was re-energised on March 13 while the new line was energised on March 15.

“Prior to resuscitation of the second Egbin-Ajah Transmission Line, the Aja 330/132/33kV Substation operated through a single circuit 330kV transmission line.

“Within the period, the lone 330kV line had a maximum capacity of 600MW,”she said.





Mbah said with the resuscitation of the second 330kV line and the diversion of both lines along the new tower line route, the transmission lines capacity doubled.

She said that with the new 330kV line, TCN has fulfilled the N-1 reliability criteria on that line route, providing redundancy.

Mbah said that each of the line can serve as ‘back-up’ for the other during maintenance as this has increased transmission efficiency and reduced downtime on that line route.

“The 13.8 kilometre transmission line receives power supply from Egbin 330kV Transmission Substation and supplies the Ajah 330kV Substation; Lekki 330kV Substation and Alagbon 330kV Transmission Substation.

“The additional 330kV transmission line equally means that more bulk power is now supplied to the substations of Eko Electricity Distribution Company taking supply from the listed transmission sub-stations,” she said.