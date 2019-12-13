<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Friday it is collaborating with state governments on the Right of Way (RoW) to expand transmission networks.

The Managing Director of TCN, Usman Mohammed, disclosed this at the 3rd Quarter 2019 media briefing in Abuja.

The states, according to him, are Edo, Katsina, Ogun, Lagos, Kano, Abia, Ondo, Kebbi, Yobe, and Borno.

He said the collaboration had become necessary, given the difficulties in securing RoW.

Mohammed said: “TCN under the current management devised a strategy for collaborating with these states for the expansion of transmission networks of 25 meters on both sides for 330 Kilo Volt (KV) lines and 15 meters on both sides for 132KV lines.”

“Under a similar arrangement, TCN entered into an agreement with Enugu State Government under which the construction of 132KV substation by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) was energised within two months.

“After the stringing of the five Kilo Metres (KM) Transmission line off the New Haven-Oturkpo I32 KV line.”

Mohammed said that TCN was also collaborating with several other states on substation construction for improved electricity supply.

He, however, warned Nigerians constructing buildings on the RoW to desist from the act, adding that they were exposing themselves to danger.