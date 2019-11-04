<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Managing Director of Mainstream Energy Solutions Ltd, MESL, Engr. Lamu Audu, has said the company would expand power generation at Kainji Hydro plant by 240 megawatts in order to sell energy to West African region.

Engr. Lemu, who disclosed this on the sideline of the 14th WAPP General Assembly in Abuja, the Nigeria’s capital said the firm would earn foreign exchange for the nation through the sale of power to neighbouring African countries.

According to him, “MESL is strategically placed and located. Globally, such power utilities are privately owned and that was why government privatized the power sector to inject the needed efficiency.

Since we took over the plants of Kainji and Jebba, we have made tremendous progress since the last six years. We took over Kainji with Zero megawatts (MW), today we have 440MW at Kainji and with Jebba, we have 922MW and we are continuing with the capacity recovery.

“So it is paramount that we attract investment which can come from private investors.

“For Mainstream, we are located on the River Niger and there is need to ensure that the countries upstream of Nigeria do not dam the river. We also generate cheap electricity so we are strategically placed to be involved in the electricity market in West Africa.

“We are expanding Kainji by 240MW to be able to sell power to West African region to earn foreign exchange for Nigeria. By that, we will attract other investors to develop the other hydro schemes.”