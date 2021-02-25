Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR
Oando shareholder wins SEC in court as more shareholders want current management to stay...
An Oando shareholder, Engr. Patrick Ajudua, took it upon himself to legally challenge the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in a suit filed at the High Court of the FCT. The disgruntled shareholder, filed that the directive of the SEC suspending Oando’s Annual General Meeting is in breach of his right to freedom of association as guaranteed under Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and Articles 9, 10 & 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.
IOC deputy chief: Vaccines ‘encouraged’ but not compulsory for athletes at Tokyo
Athletes are being encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics but it will not be compulsory, IOC Vice President John Coates said on Thursday.
PDP berates Senator Adeyemi over ‘verbal assault’ on Abia governor
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the verbal attack on Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, by Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi) as irresponsible.
NUC approves mass communication, others for Augustine University
The National Universities Commission, NUC, has granted approval for the start of seven new courses at the Augustine University, Ilara, Epe, Lagos State.
Senate committee assures NDDC of support, collaboration
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, has assured the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, of the support and collaboration of his committee in the task of developing the Niger Delta region.
Ekiti denies locking up pupils inside school over ‘tax evasion’
The Ekiti Government on Thursday denied reports alleging that its tax officials locked up a private primary school in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, and made the pupils of the school to suffer for hours.
Governor Makinde: I’ll expose criminals behind insecurity in Oyo
Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde has vowed to expose criminal elements responsible for the recent security challenges in Ibarapaland, especially the killing of residents including Dr. Fatai Aborode.
Nigeria Customs wants government to re-introduce N1.50k per litre on petroleum products
THE Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, retd, told the Senate that the revenue generating agency has asked the Federal Government to reintroduce the abolished N1.50k per litre imposed on Petroleum Products in accordance with the Petroleum Product Tax Regime of 2004.
EFCC: Former governors, ministers against Abdulrasheed Bawa’s appointment – APC chieftain
A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir Lucky Worluh, has accused some former governors and ministers of working against the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Fireboy leads pack of winners at 14th Headies
The 14th edition of the Headies awards held yesterday February 21, 2021 and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the show was virtual, with a huge part of it pre-recorded.