An Oando shareholder, Engr. Patrick Ajudua, took it upon himself to legally challenge the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in a suit filed at the High Court of the FCT. The disgruntled shareholder, filed that the directive of the SEC suspending Oando’s Annual General Meeting is in breach of his right to freedom of association as guaranteed under Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and Articles 9, 10 & 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.