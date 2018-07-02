Following a successful outing at the recently concluded OPEC Seminar, Oando is set to lead conversations at West Africa’s largest oil and gas gathering, the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference (NOG) in Abuja from today, July 2 – 5 themed: ‘Driving the Nigeria Oil & Gas Industry Toward Sustainable Development & Growth’.

The Group Chief Executive (GCE) of the company, Adewale Tinubu will be speaking on the topic ‘Investing in the Future of Nigeria for Sustained Economic Development and Growth.’ He will, alongside industry colleagues, Bello Rabiu of NNPC; Chike Onyejekwe, GMD, Aiteo and Tony Attah, MD/CEO, Nigeria LNG deliberate on the topic and proffer solutions to ensure oil and gas continues to be a relevant and viable resource for moving the nation forward. Specifically they will look at sectors such as gas which is still not being fully exploited; Nigeria has significant gas reserves, estimated at 192 trillion cubic feet, the largest gas reserves in the continent and ninth in the world. Despite this abundant reserve base, its utilization in the domestic sector is grossly inadequate and the country is yet to fully benefit from her natural gas endowment.

Also in discussion on the panel will be how upstream activities can be increased and the role indigenous players will have to play in collaboration with the Government in realising this.

The event is set to host dignitaries including the Vice President, His Excellency (H.E), Yemi Osibanjo who will officially open the conference and the Secretary General, OPEC, H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo who will give a keynote address at the event.

Also in attendance will be Dr. Emmanuel Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources; according to Kachikwu: “The Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference & Exhibition is an important event in the Nigeria oil and gas industry calendar. As such, I am delighted to participate in discussing the current state of our industry and discuss the roadmap for moving the industry forward.”

Oando is a platinum sponsor of the event and has been a keen supporter of NOG for over a decade; other category sponsors include indigenous sector players such as Aiteo and Eroton and IOCs such as Total and Chevron.

In addition to Oando’s GCE’s panel session, Ainojie Irune, the Chief Operating Officer, of its upstream business, Oando Energy Resources, will join a panel discussion on the topic; ‘The Independent Producers Role in the Future of Upstream Production’. He will speak on the independent producers’ perspective, how to remain profitable amidst shifting global markets as well as steps that can be taken to increase the cost effectiveness of doing business in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition, now in its seventeenth year is expected to have in attendance over 700 industry players some of who will be sharing their perspectives on driving the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry towards sustainable development and growth. The event which is duly supported by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was set up to bring together oil and gas industry stakeholders in Nigeria to enable them showcase their oil and gas projects and impact via an exhibition and panel discussions, to meet with Government players and their peers to discuss sector opportunities and through collaboration proffer solutions, develop and execute initiatives that will propel the Nigerian economy forward.