The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Saturday called on Nigerians to stop panic buying of petrol and diesel as there was enough of the products in circulation.

Mr Tayo Aboyeji, the NUPENG South West Chairman, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“Nigerians should stop spreading and listening to rumours of government removing fuel subsidy and increasing pump price of fuel.

“We are not aware of such move, there is enough fuel in circulation and no increase has been made so far, ” Aboyeji said.

The NUPENG boss cautioned Nigerians on the dangers of storing and stock piling fuel at homes and shops, especially during this hot weather.

“Careless storage of fuel can lead to fire disaster both in the house or in the car,” Aboyeji added.

NAN reports that some few gas stations are not selling fuel while the few ones selling are witnessing long queue of vehicles and jerry cans in Lagos and other parts of the country.

Despite the long queues, however, transport fares in most parts of Lagos state remain the same.