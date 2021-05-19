Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has threatened a nationwide strike over attack on leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC including its President, Ayuba Wabba and other Labour leaders during Tuesday’s peaceful protest in Kaduna State as part of the ongoing five-day strike to force the state government to rescind alleged anti-workers policies including the recent mass sack of workers.

The thugs had attacked the labour leaders after Governor Nasir el- Rufai left the Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, adjacent where the workers assembled, with heavily armed security personnel.

The armed thugs came in a bus and attacked the Labour leaders with various weapons including stick, bottles, stones and machete.

Reacting to the development, NUPENG expressed sadness over the attack and warned of serious consequences should barbaric act continue.

In a statement by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, among others, said “Union is calling on the Federal Government to immediately call on Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, to order before his arrogance and ego further push the situation into horrendous calamity as he has been doing in all issues relating to human lives and wellbeing.





“Consequently, the Union reiterates that no Labour Leaders or workers as the case may be, should be harmed, harassed, maimed, humiliated or victimized during this 5-day peaceful protests in the state. Our Union is raising this alarm following the very reliable report of the clandestine move by Governor Nasir el-RUfai to hurt and put the lives of NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and other labour leaders to danger in his blind egotistical style of running the government in the State

“NUPENG, therefore, warns that if any harm is inflicted on any of the members of organized Labour, the Union will not hesitate to call on all our members throughout the nation for a total shut down of all our services in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

“In the light of the above, we are therefore putting all NUPENG members nationwide on red alert and may at very short notice of five hours call for a nationwide industrial action if situation arises”