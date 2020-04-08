<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has expressed outrage over the killing of one of its members, Chibuisi Chikezie Okameme, aged 26, a petrol station worker in Abia State, on April 5.

He was “killed by a mobile policeman while discharging his legitimate duty as a frontline worker in the struggle against the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

NUPENG, in a statement by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, demanded for full investigation into the killing and justice for Okameme’s family.

The statement read in part: “The Union uses this platform to call on Police authorities to immediately activate full investigation into this gruesome killing, which took place at No 29/30, Greenmac Energy Limited in new Umuahia Road, Aba, so that justice can be accordingly served.

This investigation must be properly carried out and other appropriate steps taken to serve as deterrent to other trigger-happy officers and guide them to know that minimum force is expected from them at a time like this, among civilian and unarmed population.





“We are, however, seriously disturbed by the unfortunate silence of Abia State government over the gruesome murder of a worker in the frontline of this struggle and urgently call on the Federal Government to step into this matter before it degenerate further.

“Our union takes lives of our members very serious and precious and we shall do all we can to get justice.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ene Okon, is enjoined by the Union to do the needful so that the battered image of the Police in this instance can be redeemed.

“NUPENG also uses this medium to appeal to our members in Abia State and across the country, who are on the frontline during this national emergency, not to be discouraged by this heartrending incident, which occurred on Sunday along popular New Umuahia Road in Obingwa Local Government Area.

“The Union commiserates with the family members of the deceased and the management and staff of Greenmac Energy Limited. We pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable, painful and untimely death of Chibuisi.”