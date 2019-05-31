<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig his economic team and prioritise security as well as infrastructural development among others, as he begins his second term of four years as president of Nigeria.

While congratulating Nigeria and its citizens for a peaceful and successful inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, NUPENG in a statement by its President, Prince William Akporeha, among others, urged “the government to look into the collapsed state of country’s security architecture, especially the increasing cases of kidnapping, armed banditry, communal clashes, insurgency, advanced fee fraud, cyber crimes, Boko Haram, ritual killings, herder-farmer conflicts, cattle rustling and youth restiveness.

“The high prevalence of insecurity in Nigeria has given rise to drastic cut in supply chain of both cash and food crops from the rural communities. Worst still, this has led to rural-urban migration, a situation that has snowballed into population explosion and avoidable overstretched infrastructure in the urban centres as people are looking for safety and protection of their lives. Regrettably, this is a fresh threat that could trigger famine in the country.

“Besides, this menace has drastically reduced investment profile of Nigeria because both local and foreign investors are scared of the hostile and insecure environment, which is a big risk to them and their financial institutions.

“As a result of this, many employable Nigerians are grappling with acute unemployment and the few that are engaged are faced with job insecurity.

“NUPENG therefore calls on President Muhammadu Buhari, having attained this fresh milestone and mandate to speedily nip the security challenges of the country in the bud with such proactive intervention. We believe this will serve as springboard to open windows of opportunities for socio-economic growth and advancement.”