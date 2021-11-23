NOSDRA expresses commitment to reduction of oil spill in Niger Delta

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has expressed its commitment to reducing oil spill in the Niger Delta region.

NOSDRA director-general, Idris Musa, disclosed this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State while speaking at a one-day Community-based Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) plan on the dangers of oil pipeline vandalism and the resultant environmental pollution.

Musa stated that the DRR plan was developed by the agency to create and sustain an interface with stakeholders that hitherto had not been effectively engaged in the effort to curb pipeline vandalism.

The NOSDRA boss, who was represented by the director, Asset Safety and Mitigation, Oladipo Obanewa, said the DRR plan, which was first carried out in Bayelsa State in 2014, was expected to be replicated in other oil producing states and transit states.

He said: “The DRR plan was developed by the agency to create and sustain an interface with stakeholders that hitherto have not been effectively engaged in the effort to curb pipeline vandalism.

“While it is true that crude oil is spilled into the environment due to equipment failure, pipeline vandalism by unscrupulous elements also contributes largely to the menace resulting in adverse socio-economic, health and environmental conditions.

“The DRR plan is expected to be replicated in other oil producing states and transit states, depending on availability of resources and commitment of relevant stakeholders.

“The pilot scheme of the DRR plan was carried out in Bayelsa State between May 26 and 28, 2014, ,and the selected communities for the pilot scheme were Ikarama and Kalada communities while the second phase was carried out also in Bayelsa between August 24 and 27, 2015 with 25 participating communities.”