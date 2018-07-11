Libya is resuming oil exports from its eastern production heartland, its National Oil Corporation said Wednesday after a showdown between the war-torn country’s rival authorities.

The internationally recognised NOC was handed back control of four terminals in the oil crescent on Wednesday morning, it said in a statement, adding that “production and export operations will return to normal levels within the next few hours”.

Exports from all four of the region’s ports had been suspended after military strongman Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army seized them from a rival militia in June