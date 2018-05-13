The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the appointment of Mallam Mele Kyari, as Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The Corporation disclosed this in a statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, on Sunday in Abuja.

It said the appointment was made by Dr Ibe Kachickwu, Nigeria’s Head of Delegation to the OPEC Conference and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

It added that Kyari before the appointment was the incumbent Group General Manager in charge of its Crude Oil Marketing Division,

It noted that the new position required Kyari to lead Nigeria’s team to the OPEC Economic Commission Board (ECB) which precedes the bi-annual meetings of the OPEC Ministerial conference.

The ECB reviews the global oil markets and makes input from the perspectives of the individual member countries.

The corporation further explained that Mallam Kyari may also be required to provide any support to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and the OPEC Governor in the performance of Nigeria’s roles and participation in OPEC matters.

A geologist, Mallam Kyari is a quintessential crude oil marketer with prerequisite certification and outfield pedigree in petroleum economics and crude oil and gas trading.

Within the last 26 years he has traversed the entire value chain of the petroleum industry posting resounding performance in all his assignments and duty posts.

Under his watch, the Crude Oil Marketing Division has recorded noticeable transformation in the management and sales of the various Nigeria’s crude oil grades via an infusion of transparency and automation of the processes.