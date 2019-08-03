<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Saturday, alerted the public on the existence of a trending fake Linkedin profile of its Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Mr. Roland Ewubare, presenting him as the Group Managing Director of the Corporation.

The corporation noted that the fake news is to defraud unsuspecting members of the public especially foreign stakeholders.

The NNPC in a terse statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, said the bogey was apparently contrived by unscrupulous conmen using the well-known professional networking platform to entrap would-be preys.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Mr. Roland Ewubare is the Chief Operating Officer, Upstream of the NNPC. The position ascribed to him in the phantom Linkedin profile does not exist and totally a product of the fraudulent imagination of the authors,’’ the NNPC said.

The Corporation noted that the fake Linkedin account is reminiscence of the barrage of bogus NNPC recruitment platforms which it repeatedly clarified.

The NNPC appealed to members of the public and stakeholders across board to be wary of such fraudulent contraptions designed to fleece people of their hard earned resources.