The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Total Nigeria have expressed readiness to work together to grow daily national crude oil and gas production and reserves to meet the national target of 40 billion barrels.

Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, and Country Chair/Managing Director of Total Nigeria, Mr. Mike Sangster, made the commitment when the Total Nigeria chief led the top management team of his company on a business visit to the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kyari said Total Nigeria was one of the Corporation’s most important partners with visible outcomes, adding that the partnership would further grow national production and reserves going forward.

“Total Nigeria in the last five years has very visible outcomes that we have seen and I assure you that we will work together to progress all efforts to grow production and national reserves. I also want to put on record that your downstream company has been very supportive in the supply of gasoline into our country,” Kyari said.