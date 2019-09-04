<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has clarified the redeployment of 12 management staff of its flagship upstream subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

It said it was aimed at repositioning the company to meet its production and reserve targets.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Mr. Rowland Ewubare, said the reorganisation became imperative following the urgent need of the current management to grow the NPDC into a big time exploration and production player in the country.

Ewubare spoke at the NNPC Towers.

Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Ewubare said for the NPDC to measure up to its peers, it needed a team of professionals that were fit-for-purpose and could deliver on project timelines and budgets.