The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Sunday, described as false, claims that it plans to relocate the headquarters of its subsidiary, the Nigerian Gas Company, NGC, from the Niger Delta to another part of the country.

In a statement in Abuja, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, described as unfortunate statement credited to Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who reportedly condemned the alleged relocation moves.

Ughamadu called on the host communities of the NGC and other stakeholders to disregard the relocation tale, and described the claims as totally false.

He said, “The Corporation maintained that the Deputy President of the Senate may have either been misinformed or was quoted out of context. The subject of relocation of NGC was never on the table for deliberation by the NNPC management.

“The Corporation assured that the focus of the current NNPC management under the headship of Mallam Mele Kyari is to ensure harmonious relationship with stakeholders and host communities in such a way as to entrench a win-win scenario for all concerned.”

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, had on Saturday, condemned alleged moves by the NNPC, to relocate the headquarter of its subsidiary, the Nigerian Gas Company, NGC, from the Niger Delta to Abuja.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Yomi Odunuga, the deputy senate president also called on all oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to relocate their headquarters to their areas of operation on the region.

Omo-Agege maintained that oil companies that left in the wake of the crisis in the region about a decade ago should also come back in view of the prevailing peace and to accelerate the development of the Niger Delta.

He noted that the relocation of the headquarters of oil multinational companies to the Niger Delta would speed up the development of the area, create job opportunities for the youths and reinforce the atmosphere of peace in the region.

He said: “I am sure the message has been sent that they cannot move; they must remain. And for those who have left, they must give a serious thought to relocating back to the Niger Delta.

“What I’m saying now is not really news; even the Vice President, not too long ago, I believe, enjoined all those companies that left the Niger Delta, to relocate back. So, what I am saying now is just following suit.”