Nigeria’s state oil company on Friday said it had signed a $2.5 billion pre-payment agreement with Nigeria LNG.
The agreement is “for upstream gas development projects to supply trains 1-6”, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) said on Twitter.
Nigeria was the fifth-largest liquefied natural gas producer in the world last year.
