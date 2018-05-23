India was the largest importer of Nigeria’s crude oil in 2017, a report by the state oil firm, NNPC has shown.

The report, which identified Nigeria’s crude destinations all through 2017, showed that India imported over 131 million barrels of Nigeria’s crude.

The second largest importer of Nigeria’s crude for the year was the United States at over 94 million barrels. Spain was the third largest importing over 66 million barrels of Nigeria’s crude in 2017.

The report, published on the NNPC website on the 14th of May, 2018, showed that within Africa, South Africa was recorded as the destination for the largest number of barrels of crude from Nigeria with 36.12 million barrels. Togo and Cote D’Ivoire followed with over 15 and 10 million barrels respectively.

In South America, the destinations where the largest number of barrels of the nation’s crude were Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. Brazil imported over seven million barrels, Argentina imported 5.96 million barrel and Uruguay imported 3.77 million barrels in 2017.

India, Indonesia and China were the largest importers in Asia and the Far East in 2017. Indonesia imported 24million barrels, while China imported 5.77million barrels of Nigeria’s crude.

Only two North American countries imported Nigeria’s crude in 2017. Canada imported 24 million barrels, while the United States of America imported 94.5 million barrels.

Western Europe was the destination for the highest number of crude barrels under the continents category. Spain, Netherlands and France were the biggest importers of Nigeria’s crude in 2017 at 66 million, 59 million, and 46 million barrels respectively.

The NNPC monthly Oil and Gas report for January, released on the 14th of May, 2018, showed that Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate lifting and utilisation volume for 2017 stood at N686.6 million barrels.