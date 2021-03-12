



The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has not increased the Ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr Kennie Obateru, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Ex-deport price is the price at which oil marketers buy products at the depots, the price is what determines the price at which petrol stations will sell to motorists.

He spoke while reacting to new PMS Pricing template released by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) that indicated N212.61k Pump price for the month of March.





Obateru urged Nigerians and motorists not to engage in panic buying of the products as the corporation had no plans to increase its ex-depot price.

“NNPC stands by that statement that we issued on March 1 that we are not increasing the Ex-depot price in the month of March and that is what it is.

“There is no need for panicking and I can tell you from our own point of view that we will not increase the pump price of petrol and we are still standing by that March 1 decision.

“We have sufficiency of product in the country and there is really no need for the public to panic. Like I have stated, the ex-depot price for the NNPC is still at it is, it has not increase and it will not increase in this month of March,’’ he said.