The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has allayed fears of possible hiccups in petroleum products supply in parts of the country following an ultimatum issued by the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), over a purported intervention by an arm of the security agencies in what the union viewed as purely labour matters involving a company and its workers in Delta State.

NNPC’s Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement today in Abuja, said the corporation’s Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru and his management team are engaging the parties involved, saying the parties are close to resolving the issues.

Mr. Ughamadu advised motorists and other consumers of petroleum products not to engage in panic buying as the NNPC’s management is close to reaching an amicable resolution of the challenge.

NNPC assured that the corporation has adequate storage of petroleum products across the country, saying that they should not entertain any fear of scarcity.