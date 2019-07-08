<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari, has promised to the fight corruption and improve transparency as he takes over the affairs of the NNPC.￼

The transition event was held at the amphitheater of the NNPC Towers in Garki, Abuja.

In attendance were some former GMDs including Dr. M.T. John, Chief Odoliyi Lolomari, Chief Festus Marinho (1st NNPC group GMD), Engr. Abubakar Yar’adua, Chief Chambaerlain Oyibo, Engr. Funsho Kupolokun and Dr. Joseph Dawha.

Also present at the NNPC Towers is Dr. Isa Pantami, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Nigeria, Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and Special Assistant to President on New Media, Bashir Ahmaad.

In his inaugural speech delivered at a valedictory session held for the outgoing GMD, he revealed that his plans to hit the ground running as well as the key areas the NNPC under his management will focus on:

1. Unveiling A Roadmap To Foster NNPC’s Global Excellence

As part of plans to achieve a sustained performance of the NNPC, Kyari said the corporation under his watch will unveil a road that would guide the corporation’s growth objectives both in the short and long term.

“In the next couple of weeks, the COOs will join me to unveil the NNPC Roadmap towards Global Excellence. The roadmap will guide our aspirations to achieve sustained outstanding performance to meet the short and long term growth objectives of the Corporation as we transit to a National Energy Champion.

2. Leveraging Technology and Innovation

“will continue to adopt technology & Innovation to refine our business processes in line with best industry practice, improve efficiency, block leakages and create desirable outcomes that will strengthen the NNPC brand.

“To build this brand, there is need to improve the synergy of teams and commitment to business objectives towards a unified enterprise view.”

3. Revive Nigeria’s Refineries To Stop ‘Painful’ Importation of Petroleum Products

“It is painful that nearly all our petroleum products requirements are imported despite the existence of our three (3) refineries and the numerous attempts by successive governments to encourage the establishment of private refineries. This has to stop.

“We will see to the successful completion of the ongoing rehabilitation of our refineries within record time. We will further encourage the establishment of private refineries either as independents or in some form of Public Private Collaboration. We will also provide every necessary support to the Dangote Refinery in order achieve timely startup.

“This we believe will help in making our Nation a net exporter of petroleum products within the life of this administration.”

4. Revamping Of All Downstream Infrastructure

“we will continue with the revamping and rehabilitation of all our downstream infrastructure particularly our pipeline network which has been subject of persistent attacks by vandals. As a matter of responsibility, the NNPC will continue to ensure availability of petroleum products to our citizens despite the huge challenges associated with this task.”

5. Grow Nigeria’s Hydrocarbon Reserve Base To 40 Billion

“In line with the aspiration to grow our Nation’s hydrocarbon reserve base to 40 billion barrels by the year 2020. We will sustain the tempo of the ongoing exploration campaign in the frontier basins, especially the Gongola Basin where His Excellence Mr. President flagged off the spudding of the Kolmani River II early this year.

“We will particularly focus on the growth of NPDC and to make it among the top three crude oil producing companies in the country within three (3) years.

“On the gas sector, our strategic aspiration is to open the domestic market further to support improved power generation and the growth of gas-based industries. NNPC will be ready to partner and support stakeholders along the power value chain to guarantee improved power generation and transmission and boost industrial growth.

6. Exploit Untapped Opportunities In Renewable Energy

“NNPC will seek to exploit the untapped opportunities in Renewable energy value chain to promote investment diversification in clean energy. This is aim at transforming the corporation from Oil and Gas entity to an Energy Corporation.

“We will broaden our involvement in the Open Government Partnership (OGP) commitment of the Federation in order to further elevate citizens’ participation in the business of our National Oil Company.

7. Improved Transparency, Accountability, and Performance Excellence In NNPC

“Under my leadership, NNPC will strive to be more credible, competent and accountable institution that manages the oil resources on behalf of the citizens of Nigeria in accordance with its mandate and the core persuasions of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have a strong foundation to build on, and willing partners to work with. Building on our experience in EITI reporting and close collaboration with NEITI, NNPC is now committed to joining the EITI’s targeted effort on State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) transparency as a means of sharing best practices and improving disclosure of information on the management of the Nation’s oil and gas revenues.

“For NNPC to maintain positive image, more transparency, shared values of integrity and professionalism must permeate every level of the Corporation.”

8. Fight Against Corruption

“My dear colleagues, we know that corruption cannot thrive without discretion. We will ensure all avenues for discretion are eliminated by continuously improving our systems and processes. Where serious infraction occur, we will ensure the full weight of the law is applied.

“The COOs and I will take full responsibility to ensure that the necessary enablers are in place to guarantee the excellent performance of businesses under their respective portfolios.

“We shall provide the needed leadership with Inspiration & Integrity, and together we shall shape the future of NNPC to a globally recognized brand. God willing, we will make it happen.

“We will expand the frontiers of collaboration and alignment with our critical stakeholders, including but not limited to the legislature, security agencies, regulatory authorities, business partners, state governments, host communities, the media and all other relevant institutions. This is in order to maximize the benefits of the oil and gas industry to the Nation.”