



The Kolmani River-II Well which spud-in was flagged off last month by President Muhammadu Buhari is progressing satisfactorily, with drilling so far of 6,700 feet, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has said.

A release yesterda in Abuja by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that Dr. Baru let out this development on the drilling of Kolmani River-II Well while receiving an Award presented to him by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) Executive for his landmark achievement in the development of Inland basins in the country, especially the drilling of the Kolmani River-II Well and his efforts in Deep Water operations.

The release disclosed that Dr. Baru explained that the target was 14,200 feet, although the depth could be longer depending on findings, even as he explained to the visiting PETAN Executive that President Muhammadu Buhari should be commended on the progress being made on the drilling of the well.

Prospecting for oil and gas in Kolmani River-II Well is one of the recent foray of the government into inland exploration in parts of the country.

The release stated that the NNPC GMD also disclosed during the visit of the PETAN Executive that in furtherance of its African integration drive, the NNPC was considering extending the ongoing Ajaokuta-Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline system across the Sahara to Algeria in North Africa.

Dr. Baru who reaffirmed the Federal government’s plan to also extend the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) to Morocco, commended PETAN for its contribution to the development of the Nigerian Petroleum Industry.

He pledged support for the association, saying: “My pride in PETAN is that, today, we have the capacity and expertise as Nigerians to carry out any job in the Industry that was hitherto done by foreigners. As a champion of Nigerian content, we will continue to support you in whatever way we can”.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of PETAN, Mazi Bank Anthony Okoroafor, commended Dr. Baru for engineering transformation in every aspect of the Petroleum Industry since his assumption of office.

He cited the resumption of exploration in the inland basins and the flag-off of Bonga South–west project which has been in the shelf for more than 10 years as fruits of the GMD’s visionary leadership and doggedness.

The PETAN Chairman stated that in recognition of Dr. Baru’s sterling performance and as a mark of appreciation to him, the association had decided to honour him with its “Visionary Leadership Award”.

He said Dr. Baru would also officially open the Nigerian Pavilion at the forthcoming Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) and serve as keynote speaker on the theme: “Nigeria’s Deepwater: The Journey So Far” at the conference.

He said the GMD would also serve as chairman of the technical session.

The PETAN Chairman explained that the association was committed to the realization of the nation’s 4million barrels per day production and 40billion barrels reserve targets, adding that with Dr. Baru’s commitment, the targets would be achieved.