The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, is to lead other team of discussants to x-ray topical issues in oil and gas industry at the 2019 edition of the National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC) annual conference.

The event, which is scheduled to hold at the Jasmine Hall, Eko Hotel and Suites Victoria Island on August 22, 2019 will play host to Managing Directors of International Oil Companies and their indigenous counterparts. Also expected are CEOs of in the power sector value-chain

Kyari, who had committed to attend the event in person when he played host to NAEC Executives led by its Chairman, Mr. Olatunde Dododanwa, and some members in Abuja last week, will be sharing his wealth of experience of over 27 years in NNPC as he delivers the keynote address on the conference theme ‘Harnessing Oil and Gas Potential for Economic Development strategies on how best to harness oil and gas potential for national development.

The conference, will feature two technical sessions. The first technical session is titled: ‘Effects of Sanctity of Contracts on Commercial Operations” while the second technical session is; “Commercial Viability in Gas-to-Power Value Chain”.

Confirmed speakers at the conference include: Director of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Ahmad Rufai Shakur; Group Managing Director of Oando Plc, Mr. Wale Tinubu; Managing Director of Aiteo Group, Victor Okoronkwo; Managing Director of ExxonMobil Nigeria, Mr. Paul Mc Grath; Managing Director of Total Nigeria, Mr. Mike Sangster; Managing Director of Nigeria LNG, Mr. Tony Attah and President of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Mr. Debo Fagbami.

Others are; Managing Director/CEO of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo; Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Mr. Adeoye Fadebiyi; Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mohammed Gur; Executive Secretary of Association of Power Generation Companies, Dr. Joy Ogali; The President of Nigeria Gas Association (NGA), Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, amongst others.