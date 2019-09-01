<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has disclaimed reports of explosion on the Abura Crude Trunk line operated by the Corporation.

The line, situated at Otu-Jeremi town in Ughelli, Delta State, which is operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), NNPC’s Upstream subsidiary, was reported to have gone up in flames Friday by a section of the media.

But speaking shortly after teeing off the 2019 NNPC Upstream Golf Tournament in Benin City on Saturday, Mele Kyari described the incident as a mere rupture on one of the Corporation’s pipeline which would be fixed within three days.

“It was not an explosion. It was a rupture on one of our pipelines. Our team of engineers have since moved to site. In three days, we should be able to fix it. We have since contained the spill coming out of that pipeline. There was no fire anywhere on the pipeline. So there is no cause for alarm,” Mele Kyari stated.

The GMD, who assured that the incident would have no impact on the nation’s power supply, also called on host communities within the area to disregard the rumours and go about their normal activities.

On the Upstream Golf Tournament, he said the Benin Golf Club very important for the NNPC because it availed the staff of the various operations of the Corporation in Benin City the opportunity to work and maintain a healthy lifestyle through the game of golf.

“Our operations require the support of all stakeholders to succeed. We see our relationship with the Benin Golf Club as very crucial in helping us achieve our key targets of growing production, increasing the nation’s reserves and ensuring a lasting peace in the Niger Delta,” the GMD maintained.

Earlier in his remarks, the Captain of the Benin Golf Club, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa said NNPC had an age-long relationship with the Club which was in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy.

“We are very honoured to have the GMD coming down here to tee off this year’s tournament even though he has very tight schedule. We are very pleased and we hope this relationship continues for years to come,” the Captain added.

Over 200 golfers from the country were expected to participate at this year’s tournament, which also saw the commissioning of some projects executed by the NNPC at the Benin Golf Course.