



As calm returned to Osisioma Ngwa communities of Abia State following a fire incident last Friday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has appealed to host communities to help stem the spate of vandalism of oil pipeline.

A release in Abuja on Monday by Ndu Ughamadu, the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, said that preliminary reports of the fire incident, which recorded some fatalities and loss of properties, affirmed that the inferno resulted from the activities of vandals, who had breached System 2Ex Pipeline Right of Way (PROW) in Ososioma.

The NNPC spokesperson explained that the confirmation of items such as jerry cans, among others, at the scene of the incident, by the report indicated that the activities of vandals in the area ignited the flame.

Ughamadu quoted Maikanti Baru, the NNPC Group Managing Director, as saying that the incessant vandalism of pipeline facilities along System 2Ex PROW had prevented the corporation from pumping fuel to the Enugu Depot.

Baru lamented the loss of lives and properties in the inferno, which occurred in the wee hours of Friday in Umuaduru and Umuimo communities both in Osisioma Ngwa, in Abia State.