The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, on Wednesday disclosed that the Corporation was poised to automate its downstream facilities such as depots, pump stations and measurement systems across the Country.

He stated this during a tour of the state-of-the-art products loading facility and lubricants manufacturing plant of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, an indigenous oil company based in Lagos, saying the move would align with the corporation’s commitment to accountability and transparency and efficiency in the Subsector.

He said the visit was a follow-up to the recently launched Operation White initiative which is aimed at taking stock of every drop of white products in every NNPC’s location nationwide, particularly Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

He said as a control mechanism, the Operation White has so far produced significant results as the corporation now clearly knows the areas of losses as well as reliability and integrity status of each and every facility under its control.

“As you can see, those control measures have produced results. The evacuation from many of the depots have drastically gone down. We shall go further on this and ensure that the evacuation issues are brought to the nearest level possible,” Kyari added.

Kyari said as an enabler company with the responsibility of ensuring energy security for the country, NNPC would sustain its engagement drive of the Downstream stakeholders, saying every stakeholder along the Subsector value chain was very critical.

He particularly acknowledged the recent successful operations of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) which he said had helped tremendously in reducing the cross-border leakages and losses suffered by the Country.

Responding, the Group Chief Executive Officer of MRS Oil Nig. Plc, Alhaji Sayyu Dantata, thanked the GMD for the visit, saying that as the leader of the Industry, NNPC has been very supportive towards the growth of indigenous companies.

Dantata also welcomed the move by the NNPC to upgrade and automate its systems and processes so as to bring more efficiency and curtail losses across the Downstream value-chain.