The Nigerian NLNG Limited has announced the arrival in Lagos of its vessel containing 12,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, popularly known as cooking gas.

Newsmen had reported on Tuesday that most depots in Lagos had run out of stock, following a supply shortfall that led to a sharp increase in the retail price of the commodity.

The NLNG, which is based in Port Harcourt, uses a vessel to deliver LPG to Lagos at least twice in a month and buyers take the commodity to different parts of the country through trucks.

But the vessel delivered the commodity once last month to Lagos.

Until last month, only two terminals in the country, NOJ and Navgas located in Lagos, were receiving LPG volumes from the NLNG.

The company said it commenced delivery to Stockgap Terminal in Port Harcourt in October following the conclusion of technical approval processes required to deliver the product to it.

“Our vessel is currently at NOJ, waiting [for] another vessel to complete discharge. The vessel will be discharging 12KT when it reaches its turn,” the Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Sophia Horsfall, told our correspondent in an emailed response to an enquiry received around 12.24 a.m. on Tuesday.

She had said on Friday that the company delivered 12,000MT to the Navgas terminal in Apapa, Lagos on October 15, adding, “Our next delivery for about the 10th of November will be to NOJ terminal in Lagos.”

Last week, the NLNG, in a letter seen by newsmen, assured off-takers that the inclusion of the terminal would not adversely impact its Lagos buyers.