Following plans by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on an indefinite strike from midnight of Wednesday to compel the Federal Government to commence the payment of the new minimum wage, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has appealed to motorists and other consumers of petroleum products across the country not to engage in panic-buying.

Baru, in a statement, on Wednesday, said the Federal Government was relentlessly engaging the NLC on the issues it raised.

He, however, assured that Nigeria has 37-day petrol sufficiency warehoused in NNPC’s depots across the country, including the private ones engaged by the Corporation on throughput basis.

Baru said all NNPC depot managers have been instructed to intensify products loading and other activities in their depots to avert any fallout of developments in respect of the NLC’s proposed strike.

He explained that the NNPC would continue to meet the products consumption needs of all Nigerians wherever they may be within the shores of the country.