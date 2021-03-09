



Nigeria’s power sector lost N6.868 billion to challenges associated with insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure in seven days.

The power loss figure is contained in statistics exclusively obtained by newsmen from the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

A breakdown of the N6.8 billion loss figure indicated that on March 5, average energy sent out was 4,978 MWH/Hour (up by 55.72 WH/Hour from the previous day) while it lost an estimated N988,000,000 (Nine Hundred and Eighty Eight Million Naira) due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure. Peak generation attained on same day was 5,582.2 MW





As at March 4 2021, average energy sent out was 4,922 MWH/Hour (up by 44.72 WH/Hour from the previous day) with an estimated N762,000,000 ( Seven Hundred and Sixty Two Million Naira due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure and peak generation at 5,625.6 MW.

The sector had on March 3, reported that average energy sent out dipped further to 4,878 MWH/Hour (up by 187.16 WH/Hour from the previous day) while it recorded an estimated N912,000,000 (Nine Hundred and Twelve Million Naira loss to to similar challenges with peak generation up to 5,727.3 MW

For March 2, average energy sent out dropped to 4,690 MWH/Hour (down by 170.29 WH/Hour from the previous day, recording an estimated N1,018,000,000 ( One Billion Eighteen Million Naira due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure with peak generation attained up to 5,747 MW.