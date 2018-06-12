The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) in Delta, says it will continue to use swamp buggies to crush illegal refineries in Delta creeks.

The Commander, NNS DELTA, Ibrahim Dewu, a commodore, made this known on Tuesday at Bennett Island, Warri South Local Government, during an operation tour with journalists of some of the illegal refineries and equipment destroyed by the NNS.

Swamp buggy is an amphibious vehicle used to transverse swampy terrain. It is a vehicle modified to move around swampy, dry and shallow water areas.

According to Mr Dewu, Navy had destroyed unquantifiable illegal refineries and equipment in Delta creeks in the last 29 days with a view to eradicating economic sabotage.

“The use of swamp buggies makes it difficult for the saboteurs to restart their business since we have crushed their facilities completely.

“With these swamp buggies, it will take saboteurs six months before they can resuscitate their illegal business but we will not give them the chance again to restart.

“Today, the perpetrators in Bennett Island set fire round the illegal refinery sites to prevent us and the swamp buggy from gaining access.

“We were able to find our way into the site and crushed their equipment despite the thick smoke and rain.

“We have destroyed illegal refineries in the last 29 days in areas such as, Ogbegugu, Otumara and Opoku in Delta creeks with our swamp buggies,” he said.

The commander said that the JTF would not be distracted in executing its assignment, saying “the campaign against the JTF came from one oil company operating in the Niger Delta.”

There has been a face-off between the JTF and Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company over alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering.

Mr Dewu warned the perpetrators to desist from sabotaging the nation’s economic assets and seek other legitimate means for their livelihoods.