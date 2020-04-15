<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria has made payment of over N200 billion to the power sector towards improving electricity supply.

Mr. Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) disclosed on Wednesday after a closed-door meeting.

The meeting was held between the NNPC team, Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman and Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Mr Usman Mohammed.

“Actually the federal government has made payment of over N200 billion for power in the last 23 days and this will go a long way to ensure that issues around power supply are addressed”, Kyari told newsmen.

“We will work as a team to ensure that all issues are settled, ‘’he said.





Kyari said that the team was in the Ministry of Power to inform the minister that in the last one or two months and particularly during the COVID-19 period, NNPC has increased gas supply to the power sector.

According to him, there will be a significant improvement in power generation in all federal government and associated power facilities.

“This also means that Nigerians will get better access to power during this lockdown period and going forward.

“There are issues around the power supply process and we have discussed most of them and we are moving as a team to make sure that we resolve issues around payment and evacuation.

“We are very confident that this will get the desired result. We will visit some power plants tomorrow to make sure that we sort out any issue to ensure that Nigerians have access to better power,” he said.